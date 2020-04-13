Pakatan urge govt to review no moratorium for LPPSA, says civil servants also financially vulnerable

LPPSA stated that the welfare of civil servants is well taken care of as they still received their salaries and pensions. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has urged the government today to review the decision made by the Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA) that it will not implement a moratorium for home repayments amidst the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

This follows after LPPSA made the announcement on April 8 that it will not exempt public sector personnel from its home repayment as its housing loans already provides subsidies at an interest rate of 4 per cent.

LPPSA also stated that the welfare of civil servants is well taken care of as they still received their salaries and pensions.

In a statement today, the Pakatan Harapan Secretariat Council stated that a review is necessary as the public sector employees too face financial difficulties, especially those of lower pay grade.

“Many of the civil servants are now a source of financial support for families and relatives who do not have an income during the MCO, more so because there is a perception that ‘civil servants receive numerous Government assistance’.

“For example, the World Bank’s ‘Malaysia Economic Monitor’ report states the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) found that 28 per cent of working people were forced to borrow from family members to buy basic necessities.

“In the current situation, certainly the number of borrowers like this has increased dramatically, and usually family members that they search for are from the civil servants. Therefore, the impact of the absence of this moratorium on the finances of civil servants cannot be underestimated, especially for Grades 56 and below,” said the statement.

They urged that a six-month moratorium for LPPSA payments be granted starting from April 4, 2020.