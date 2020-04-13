Manhunt for seven Menggatal detention centre escapees

Police are tracking down seven Filipino men who escaped from the Menggatal Temporary Detention Centre yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, April 13 — Police are tracking down seven Filipino men who escaped from the Menggatal Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) near here yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief, ACP Habibi Majinji said all the suspects aged 12 to 50 were among 18 Filipinos who attempted to break out of the centre at about 3.30pm.

“In the incident, 18 individuals pushed down a security guard but he managed to recapture five of them while the rest escaped.

“Following the incident, the security guard lodged a police report and in a police operation, six of the detainees were nabbed in the vicinity of the centre,” he told reporters here today.

Habibi said police are now on a manhunt for another seven detainees who escaped.

The seven who are still at large have been identified as Abdillah Harun, 33, Haikal Kadapi, 12, Julham Sahdul, 21, Jamal Nashir, 26, Rafie Sakib, 22, Abdul Damsil, 41, and Topi Topi Jul, 50.

Members of the public with information on the seven escapees have been requested to contact Kota Kinabalu police headquarters at 088 221191/529211,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 223/224 of the Penal Code for escaping from detention and negligence which resulted in the breakout. — Bernama