Don’t write off complaints about missing aid, Sarawak told

Dayak National Congress president Paul Raja said his group has received many complaints from target groups who are in dire needs of the aid. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, April 13 — The government has been urged not to dismiss complaints from the target groups, especially single mothers and low-wage earners, about not receiving assistance under the special aid package to mitigate the impact of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Sarawak.

Non-governmental organisation (NGO) Dayak National Congress (DNC) president Paul Raja said his group has received many complaints from target groups who are in dire needs of the aid.

“We appeal to the authorities not to dismiss any complaints as unfounded without any prior investigation,” he said, urging the authorities to the ground and investigate all the complaints.

“We do laud the government’s decision to help the people, which is its responsibility anyway. But please don’t treat it as charity but a national duty,” Raja said in a statement.

He stressed that the authorities should have records of all the people who require assistance and should not wait for them to cry out for help.

“It is very important for the authorities to know and understand that not all those who need help can come forward to seek help.

“Many of them are not even aware of the assistance available and there are also those who have no access to telephone and internet to call or ask for help,” Raja said.

He added the state government must be aware of those groups who suffer on silence, claiming that some are also sidelined from assistance because of political alignment.

He also appealed to the authorities to further define the scope of coverage of the movement control order (MCO).

With Sarawak being zoned into red or orange or green areas, he said the rules for each area under MCO should be applied differently.

“The rules for Kapit Division which has no record of the virus or declared as being green zone, for example, should be more relaxed,” he said, adding, however, movement of people from outside the division must be strictly enforced to avoid the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Another aspect that the authorities can look into is where the divisions or districts are comprising of large areas, covering both the urban and rural areas,” he said.

Citing Miri Division as an example, he said the urban areas such as Miri City have registered Covid-19 positive and dead cases, but its remote and rural areas such as Bario, Long San, Lio Mato or the entire, Long Lama District, do not any positive case.

“In such a case the severity of rules in Miri city should not be applied in Long Lama. But to protect the Long Lama District, the movement of people from other areas into the district must be very strict.

“As the purpose of the lockdown is to restrict movement to stop the spread of the virus, it is just logical to allow those areas not affected to continue on with their economic life, but with certain precautions,” Raja said.