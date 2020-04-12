Covid-19: This not the time to see who’s popular, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia was currently facing the worst health and economic crisis in history, and as such efforts should be focused on finding ways to overcome the problem. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — With the country currently facing the Covid-19 crisis, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said now is not the time to see who is popular, but instead all parties should make an effort to tackle the pandemic together.

He said Malaysia was currently facing the worst health and economic crisis in history, and as such efforts should be focused on finding ways to overcome the problem.

“We must not only thank the frontliners, but we must also show our support and pay attention by heeding the advice given by those who are experts in this field,” he said on his @chedetofficial Twitter account today.

As of 12pm yesterday, a total of 4,530 positive cases were reported in the country, with 73 fatalities. — Bernama