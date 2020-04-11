MCO: Ministry to assist Sabah govt to monitor oil palm plantations, mills

Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said his ministry will ensure oil palm plantations and mills comply with all Covid-19 pandemic operation guidelines issued by the Sabah Health Department. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PUTRAJAYA, April 11 ― The Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry (KPPK) is ready to assist the Sabah government ensure oil palm plantations and mills comply with movement control order (MCO) directives following the state government’s decision to allow them to operate throughout the MCO.

Its minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the ministry, through the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and the Malaysian Estate Owners Association (MEOA) will ensure oil palm plantations and mills comply with all Covid-19 pandemic operation guidelines issued by the Sabah Health Department.

“The ministry welcomes the Sabah government’s decision to give some leeway to allow conditional operations for oil palm plantations and mills in six districts, that is Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Semporna, Kunak and Kalabakan, throughout the MCO period.

“The conditional permission (to operate) and operational guidelines issued by the Sabah Health Department must be taken seriously so that oil palm plantations and mills can continue to operate,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Khairuddin said the ministry will not compromise on violations committed by any oil palm plantation or mill. ― Benama