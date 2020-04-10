Najib’s SRC written submissions rescheduled to April 28

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 9, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The High Court here today rescheduled the submissions hearing dates in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC International Sdn Bhd trial as the defence has been hindered by the ongoing movement control order (MCO).

High Court Deputy Registrar Mahyuddin Md Som said the court fixed April 28 for the defence to file their written submissions while the prosecution must reply to the written submissions on May 12.

“This was following the request by the defence lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah for an extension of two weeks to file written submission in view of the current MCO.

“The prosecution had no objection to the request. High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali allowed the request, however, he gave an extension of one week,” he said.

Earlier, the court set April 21 as the deadline to submit written submissions.

Mahyuddin said, the court also fixed hearings for oral submissions for three days from May 18 to May 20.

“Therefore, the dates for oral submissions which has been previously set on May 13 and May 15 are vacated,” he added.

On March 11, the defence closed its case after calling 19 witnesses, whereby the defence trial ran for 33 days since Dec 3 last year.

On November 11 last year, Najib was ordered to enter his defence on seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, comprising three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of position in relation to the SRC funds. — Bernama