Covid-19 recoveries beat new cases for third straight day

Food delivery rider watching the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement of a movement control order extension due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Shah Alam April 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The number of new Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) positive cases has shown a downward trend in the last few days, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

Muhyiddin said, today alone, 220 patients have recovered from the infection, a number that is higher than positive cases recorded.

“As of now, 1,830 patients have been discharged. This means that 43 per cent of patients have recovered.

“Today alone, the number of recoveries are higher than the number of positive cases, that is 118.

“The number of positive cases has also shown a decrease in the last few days. And if this trend continues for the next two weeks, God-willing, we will be able to contain the Covid-19 from spreading,” he said during his special address today.

Earlier, Muhyiddin announced the extension of the movement control order (MCO) from April 15 to April 28.

“The MCO, which has lasted almost a month, has managed to assist healthcare workers control the spreading of Covid-19 to a level that is quite stable.

“With the efforts of the healthcare workers, the number of Covid-19 positive cases are controlled at seven per cent.

“This is lower than the benchmark of 10 per cent stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Death rate (in Malaysia) is also low, at 1.6 per cent, compared to the global five per cent rate,” he said.

Muhyiddin, however, said that the situation cannot be taken lightly as the spreading of the virus is still at mid-stage.

“Virus prevention efforts will be heightened in order to break the chain of infection,” he added.

Although Malaysia’s Covid-19 positive cases have passed the 4,000 mark this week, it recorded an encouraging recovery rate within the last few days, with the highest daily number of recoveries (236).

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at his daily media briefing that the number of recovered cases has outnumbered new cases.

Yesterday, 109 new cases were reported against 121 discharged, while on Wednesday, 156 new cases were reported against 166 discharged.