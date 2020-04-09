Kedah awaiting approval to turn some hotels into quarantine centres, says Mukhriz

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the state government is working closely with the National Security Council and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to turn some of the hotels on the state’s mainland into Covid-19 quarantine centres. — Picture by Choo Choy May

ALOR SETAR, April 9 — The Kedah state government is working closely with the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to turn some of the hotels on the state’s mainland into Covid-19 quarantine centres.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said only two hotels in Langkawi had been approved for the purpose but they had yet to be utilised.

He said in other parts of the state, three quarantine centres were already in use, comprising the Aminuddin Baki Institute (its northern branch in Jitra), the National Anti-Drugs Agency centre in Sungai Petani and the Agriculture Training Centre in Teluk Chengai, Alor Setar.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the state’s Special Covid-19 Security Committee meeting today, Mukhriz expressed the hope that the state would be among the least affected by the pandemic, and reminded the people to continue adhering to the movement control order (MCO).

He also called on the people to apply the guidance on how to practise personal hygiene, issued by MKN and the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz said his office had received more than 4,000 applications for the one-off RM300 assistance from the Kedah government to help ease the burden of individuals who had lost their incomes due to the implementation of the MCO. — Bernama