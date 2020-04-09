Boat mishap victim found drowned in Julau

SIBU, April 9 — One of three men helping to deliver food to residents of eight longhouses affected by the movement control order (MCO) along Sungai Ensiring in Julau, about 75km from here, drowned after their boat sank due to strong currents at about 5 pm on Tuesday.

The body of the victim, Mazian Seliong, 35, was found at Lubuk Dabai, Sungai Ensiring in Julau, at about 2.15 today by a search and rescue (SAR) party mounted by residents of Rumah Mancha, police and Fire and Rescue personnel.

“We received information at 4.27pm today saying that the search and rescue party had found the victim’s body at Lubuk Dabai, Sungai Ensiring.

“Family members have identified the body and requested that no postmortem be carried out on the deceased,” said Julau OCPD DSP Ismuni Umar, in a statement, here today.

The victim’s body was handed over to his family who took it back home to Rumah Mancha in Nanga Ensiring.

They were said to be helping Meluan State Assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin to distribute food to the villagers.

His boat mates managed to save themselves when the boat sank and returned to their longhouse to inform residents about the incident which occurred near Nanga Senyuruk. — Bernama