Second food aid basket to Orang Asli to start on April 10

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The second phase of the Food Basket Aid to 55,000 heads of households in the Orang Asli community involves an allocation of RM6 million will start on April 10, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad.

Abd Latiff said the second phase aid was a repeat of the first phase with the addition of shifting Orang Asli families and those living in supplementary villages.

He said the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) had implemented the Food Basket Aid distribution since the enactment of the movement control order (MCO) through the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa).

“The value of the goods given to each head of household is RM100 and is also supplemented with hygiene kits such as antiseptics, face masks, medicinal soaps and milk powder for children.

“The distribution method is implemented in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) through the Tok Batin or the head of each village and is also monitored by the District JAKOA Officer to ensure that this assistance reaches each head of the household,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the implementation of the Food Basket Aid would help ease the burden of the Orang Asli who were affected during the MCO period.

Abd Latiff said the first phase of Jakoa aid was distributed to a total of 49,670 heads of households in 853 Orang Asli villages nationwide involving an allocation of RM5 million.

He explained that to date the distribution has covered 725 villages and has benefited 34,567 heads of households.

“During the Stage One MCO, the Orang Asli community received assistance from various parties.

KPLB would also like to thank the state government, non-governmental organisations and individuals for donating,” he said. — Bernama