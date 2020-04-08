Pakatan calls for easing of MCO in green zones to boost local economies

Pakatan said residents in green zones should be permitted to conduct economic activities like opening food stalls, farmers’ markets, car workshops and the like, based on the Health Ministry’s guidelines. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretarial council has asked the government to consider loosening the movement control order (MCO) against the Covid-19 pandemic, according to zonal status.

In a joint statement, Datuk Mohd Hatta Ramli (Amanah), Fahmi Fadzil (PKR) and Anthony Loke (DAP) said the easing of restrictions will help to bring back some degree of economic activity and also allow the rakyat to begin earning an income again.

They said that this recommendation is based on the successful implementation of the MCO that has seen an apparent plateauing of the epidemic curve and the reasonable availability of ventilators at hospitals’ Intensive Care Units.

“The government via the Health Ministry has enough data and statistics, as well as distribution mapping of positive cases according to district, area and locality. Some districts or localities have never been affected by Covid-19 infections from the start, leaving them as green zones,” the council said in a statement.

Should the MCO be extended past its intended expiration date of April 14, the council said the economic burden on small and medium enterprises and B40 traders in the green zones can be alleviated through several means.

“Residents in green zones are permitted to conduct economic activities like opening food stalls, farmers’ markets, car workshops and the like, based on the Health Ministry’s guidelines. Strict movement in and out of the green zones by security teams will be maintained.

“The ministry’s stipulations on social distancing, personal hygiene, the wearing of face masks, and general prohibition on mass gatherings and events should also be retained. We believe this will encourage the rakyat to continue obeying the MCO, reduce infections and restore the local economy,” said the council.