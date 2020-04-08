Man pleads not guilty to insulting Agong

Sufazrin was charged with transmitting eight different offensive communications against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong between 9.58am and 10.29pm last March 23 and 25. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — An e-hailing driver pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to eight counts of improper use of the network facilities by transmitting offensive communications against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Twitter last month.

Sufazrin Amin Ismail, 26, made the plea after all the charges were read out to him before judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid.

On all the eight counts, he was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications with intent to annoy others through a Twitter application under the profile name “Fazrin Ismail” or “@Fazr_Ismail”.

He was charged with transmitting eight different offensive communications against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong between 9.58am and 10.29pm last March 23 and 25, with the link read at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division Office, Bukit Aman Commercial Criminal Investigation Department, Wangsa Maju here at 7 pm last March 28.

He was allowed bail of RM2,000 on each count with one surety. The court set May 12 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Shahrizzat Amadan prosecuted, while Sufazrin was unrepresented. — Bernama