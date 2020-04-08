Indira Gandhi sends Facebook birthday wishes to abducted daughter, but asks IGP to convey message

M. Indira Gandhi at a press conference in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — M. Indira Gandhi today penned a heartfelt message to her abducted daughter Prasana Diksa, on what is her 12th birthday.

“Happy 12th birthday to loving Prasana Diksa. Love, amma, akka, anna,” wrote the Hindu mother who mounted a legal battle to reclaim her daughter from her Muslim-convert former husband.

She also accompanied her post with a hashtag (# igpplsconveythistoher) requesting that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador convey the message to her youngest daughter.

Indira’s ex-husband and fugitive, Muhammad Ridhuan Abdullah, took the couple’s daughter in 2009 when she was just 11 months old, shortly after converting to Islam. He had also converted their three children to Islam without Indira’s knowledge.

After a protracted court battle, the Federal Court ruled in January 2018 that the unilateral conversions of Indira’s children were unlawful.

M. Indira Gandhi and her daughter Tevi Darsiny showing the only pictures they have of Prasana Diksa. — Picture by Farhan Najib

However, the police have yet to recover Prasana and return her to Indira despite the decision and a previous mandamus order she secured compelling the IGP to execute the recovery.

A task force was formed under former IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi in April 2019 to locate Prasana but until now, there have been no updates.

Indira was reported in January to be planning to sue Abdul Hamid for RM100 million after the latter still failed to locate and return her daughter.

However, Abdul Hamid said that he has his own ways to handle the issue, when it comes to ensuring that the police locate Prasana and stressed that he does not need to publicise how it will be done.

Hamid said handling a case that is seven years long is not easy and he wants a happy ending by tracking Prasana and returning her to her mother.

“I want to see a happy ending occur as being apart is not good for anyone. I have my own ways of achieving such a goal, but I don’t publicise it,” Abdul Hamid was quoted as saying by The Star newspaper.