Covid-19: 66 cops infected and 1,255 close contacts quarantined

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) in Sri Hartamas March 22,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 —The police revealed today that 66 of its personnel have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a press conference, Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani also said that 1,225 people including family members of police officers were in quarantine as of yesterday.

“From that number, there are 155 seniors officers, 654 junior officers, 35 administrative officers and 381 family members who are also close contacts,’’ he said.

On working conditions for police enforcing the movement control order, especially those manning the 24-hour roadblocks, Acryl Sani said the police were taking steps to ensure they are properly rested.

This includes increasing manpower through cooperation with the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Malaysian Volunteer Corps (Rela), the Civil Defence Department as well as enlisting additional help from the police volunteer units.

He also thanked the personnel working tirelessly and reminded Malaysians to stay at home and comply with the MCO.