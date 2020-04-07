Sarawak PKR chief calls for Batu Lintang rep, 11 others to be sacked

Sarawak PKR chairman Larry Sng (seated, centre) tonight said the party’s Sarawak chapter has recommended the expulsion of Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How and 11 other branch leaders from the party. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 7 — Sarawak PKR chairman Larry Sng tonight said the party’s Sarawak chapter has recommended the expulsion of Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How and 11 other branch leaders from the party for allegedly collaborating with parties outside Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Reports have been lodged with the party’s disciplinary board,” he said when contacted.

“The decision (now) lies with the disciplinary board,” he added.

Apart from See, the other branch leaders are Boniface Willy Tumek (Mas Gading), Baharuddin Mokhsen (Petra Jaya), Simon Siah Sy Jen (Bandar Kuching), Jemree Sabli (Kota Samarahan), Cyril Langin (Serian), Yen Jebeni (Sri Aman), Nicholas Bawin Anggat (Lubok Antu), Vernon Albert Kedit (Betong), Hung Soon Kieng (Lanang), Abdul Raafidin Majidi (Sibu) and Kelvin @ Kilo Lutan (Bintulu).

In a statement earlier, the Sarawak chapter’s secretary Joshua Jabeng said any letter of dismissal would be issued by PKR secretary-general if the disciplinary board agrees to terminate the membership of the divisional leaders.

He said the state party leadership council has submitted the names of the branch leaders to the party’s disciplinary committee for working with other parties to undermine the leadership of PKR.

He said the party memberships of Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, Saratok MP Ali Biju and Selangau MP Baru Bian had been automatically terminated after they left the party.

Willie, who is also the deputy minister of plantation industries and commodities, and Ali, the deputy of energy and natural resources, reportedly joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, while Baru opted to become an Independent MP.

Baru is also the former state PKR chairman.

Simon Siah, when contacted, said he has yet to receive any show-cause letter from the disciplinary board and that he has no idea what could be the charge against him personally.

“I will wait for the letter from the disciplinary board and will answer if necessary,” he said, adding that he is not sure what Jabeng meant that the 12 branch chairmen are collaborating with other outside parties.

Siah, who is a lawyer by profession, said issuing show-cause letters to them would be the most prudent thing to do.

“Honestly, I don’t know what complaints about,” he said.

Siah said no one is not interested in PKR party politics right now.

“The world is trying to fight this coronavirus disease pandemic and all Joshua Jabeng and the new leadership of state PKR under Sng are concerned about is to get more power by recommending the sacking of the branch chairmen,” he said.

Siah claimed that the state PKR leadership is prioritising power over the people during a national crisis.

Boniface Willy Tumek is also in the dark about the allegation that he has collaborated with parties outside PH.

“I can’t speak for the other branch leaders, but as far as I am concerned I am still Mas Gading branch chairman, elected and not appointed, of a valid and properly constituted branch.

“By virtue of being the branch chairman, I am also a member of the state leadership council,” he said, adding that he does not remember being in an leadership meeting where this matter was discussed.

“I would like to know if there was such a meeting and if yes, who attended it and was there a valid quorum?” he asked.