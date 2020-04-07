MCO: Nine plead guilty to violating order by holding ‘wild party’ in Tawau

Nine people who held a ‘wild party’ at a house during the MCO period were today charged in the Magistrate’s Court for violating the order. — Reuters pic

TAWAU, April 7 — Nine people, including two minors, who held a ‘wild party’ at a house during the movement control order (MCO) period, were today charged in the Magistrate’s Court for violating the order.

The accused — Kamaruddin Yusuf,19; Muhd Usman Jamal, 23; Asri Basri, 26; Amir Kahar Diari,29; Nuramira Sikin Rommel, 21; Norazlin Endarwati Surtoyol, 20; Fendi Sandana, 18, as well as a teenage boy and girl, both aged 17 — pleaded guilty after the charges were read out before Tawau High Court deputy registrar Amir Shah Amir Hassan.

They all pleaded guilty to gathering for a social activity at a house in Jalan Harmoni, Kampung Tass at 8.12pm on April 4.

The court sentenced the five men to four months’ jail and two women to two months in prison and ordered those without identification documents to be referred to the Immigration Department after their imprisonment.

As for the two minors, the court set May 15 for re-mention while waiting for a social report from the Department of Social Welfare before passing sentence.

In another case, four more people, including two brothers, pleaded guilty at the same court for violating the MCO.

Jimmy Juma, 31, and his brother Ajil Juma, 33, were arrested between 2.14pm and 2.30pm for selling contraband cigarettes at the Kampung Titingan road side in Jalan Damai during the MCO.

They pleaded guilty and were sentenced to four days’ imprisonment as well as a fine of RM1,000 and two months’ jail if they fail to pay the fine.

Another man, Akhbar Arifin, 24, was fined RM1,000 or three months’ jail after pleading guilty to violating the MCO by moving from one area to another at 1.15 am on April 6, while Munir Abd Raji, 42 was jailed three months for committing a similar offence at 3.30pm on April 1. — Bernama