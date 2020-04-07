IGP: Quarantined individuals who leave hotel rooms will be detained

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Individuals who have just returned from abroad and have been ordered to undergo quarantine at government-listed hotels will be detained if they intentionally move out of their premises.

In giving the warning, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police took the matter seriously and would not hesitate to take firm action.

“We take this situation very seriously when individuals or groups of individuals quarantined at listed hotels intentionally move out of their rooms to roam around or gather.

“The act of disregarding the demands of social distance is extremely dangerous, and instructions have been issued to personnel on duty (policemen) to arrest those involved,” he told Bernama today.

Today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government would only bear the cost of emplacement including meals and drinks per person limited to RM150 per day, while those who chose to be quarantined at a hotel, in excess of the amount, would have to pay the rest.

In addition, 45 hotels had been listed by the government to facilitate monitoring of individuals returning from overseas. — Bernama