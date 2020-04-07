Hearing of third-party claim in MACC’s forfeiture suit against Johor Umno set for May 19

In June last year, the MACC filed a civil forfeiture suit against 41 entities, comprising individuals, companies and political parties, under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act to recover about RM270 million believed to be linked to 1MDB. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The hearing of a third-party claim in the government’s forfeiture suit with regard to RM677,872.55 seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from Johor Umno Liaison Committee allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, has been set on May 19.

The matter was informed by lawyer Syahrul Syazwan Salehin representing Johor Umno.

“Today was initially fixed for the third party to appear but the matter has been rescheduled to May 19,” he told Bernama today.

The prosecution had previously gazetted a notice to interested third parties to appear before the court personally or through a lawyer to explain why the money should not be forfeited by the government.

In June last year, the MACC filed a civil forfeiture suit against 41 entities, comprising individuals, companies and political parties, under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act to recover about RM270 million believed to be linked to 1MDB.

MACC believed the money was illegally transferred from an account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. — Bernama