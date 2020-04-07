Agong, Raja Permaisuri wish healthcare frontliners Happy World Health Day

The royal couple wished frontline healthcare workers Happy World Health Day. — Picture from Instagram/istana_negara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today wished Happy World Health Day to our heroic healthcare frontliners who have worked hard to keep us safe in Malaysia.

“You are a beacon to us,” Their Majesties said in expressing their gratitude and appreciation to all healthcare personnel for their commitment and perseverance in carrying out their duties to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Health Day 2020 message was posted by the royal couple on the Istana Negara Instagram account. — Bernama