Sarawak adds nine Covid-19 patients

KUCHING, April 6 — Sarawak now has 273 positive coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases since March 13, state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said today.

He said the total includes nine new cases registered today.

“Eight of the nine new cases are treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one in Bintulu Hospital,” he said in his media briefing.

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 infections in Sarawak still remains at 12.

“Today, we have 76 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI), taking the toll to 1,705, and out of that figure, 1,358 were tested negative and 74 others are awaiting laboratory test results,” he said.

He said Kuching district accounted for 56 of the new PUI cases, and this is followed by Samarahan district (8), three each in Serian, Miri and Bintulu districts, two in Bau district and one in Simunjan district.

Karim explained that 48 of the PUI cases in Kuching district were screened at the Sarawak General Hospital and eight at the screening centre at the state Youth and Sports Centre at Tun Ahmad Zaidi Road.

He said the number of PUI cases is on the rise in Samarahan district and this is a cause for concern.

“Strict supervision and control need to be intensified so that the increase of infections will not spread throughout Samarahan Division,” he said, referring to districts of Samarahan, Asajaya and Simunjan under Samarahan Division.