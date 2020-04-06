Dr M says he learned French online during extended MCO

Dr Mahathir said anyone could be fluent in any language if they opted to use a teaching system whereby teaching materials are prepared in various forms of medium by an expert. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed today he has picked up a new language online during the extended movement control order (MCO).

In a live interview on MyPerintis Facebook page, Dr Mahathir shared with the audience that he began learning French after being asked what language he picked up online.

“I learned French. I can sometimes get along with French people who cannot converse in English at all but I am not fluent in it,” he said.

Despite admitting his lack of proficiency in the language, Dr Mahathir said anyone could be fluent in any language if they opted to use a teaching system whereby teaching materials are prepared in various forms of medium by an expert such as cassette tapes or disks.

“The best thing about this system is that you can repeat. Even in some cases you can ask questions and the recording will answer you. So this is a very easy way of learning English from experts,” he said.

Dr Mahathir then suggested that such teaching methods should be universal, with all teaching institutions adopting a similar approach as we lack teachers who were fluent in a language.

“So we have a very good teacher, (we) record his lesson, use it on the screen in every classroom and you can hear words being spoken, read and you can do it repeatedly,” he added.

He said this yielded better results than depending on classroom teachers who may not be proficient in the language entirely.