Police and military will be deployed to Selayang wholesale market to enforce social distancing, says minister

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that both the Armed Forces and the police will be deployed to the Selayang wholesale market as well as the Selayang wet market to ensure the public comply with social distancing.

This comes after numerous reports emerged that people were still crowding both locations without following the one-metre social distancing rule.

“The decision made at this morning’s meeting is that we place the army and the police to ensure compliance at the Selayang wholesale market and the Selayang wet market,’’ he said during today’s non-health press conference.

Ismail said a similar approach was taken at the Air Itam market in Penang where previously crowds of people thronged the morning market without adhering to social distancing.

However, he was informed by the police that following an enhanced movement control order issued on the market, compliance with social distancing started to rise.

“We will also ensure that the Selayang market will follow the instructions and SOP (standard operating procedures) issued by the government,” he said.