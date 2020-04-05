No indication Covid-19 can spread through food, says Health D-G

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today there is no indication that the Covid-19 could be spread through food. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 5 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today there is no indication that the Covid-19 could be spread through food.

Dr Noor Hisham said this when asked over public concern on their safety after an employee at an eatery tested positive for the virus

“We have not heard of the virus spreading through food, but most importantly if one of the workers is tested positive, we have to screen the close contacts in the restaurant,” he said in his daily press conference, here, today.

Earlier today it was reported that the food takeaway service in IKEA’s outlet in Tebrau, Johor had been closed temporarily until further notice after one of its workers tested positive for Covid-19.

IKEA Tebrau, in a statement on its website, said it was informed of the diagnosis on April 1 and therefore has been working closely with the public health officials of its customers and workers as they were their utmost priority.

Meanwhile, on whether wearing face masks is a requirement in public places, Dr Noor Hisham said MOH is awaiting guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Nonetheless we had advised all health workers as well frontliners such as the police to wear the face mask, that is our recommendation.

“For (the) public, if you have symptoms, put on the mask. If you are exposing yourself to the public, perhaps you should wear the mask,” he added. — Bernama