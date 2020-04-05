Myanmar man falls to death in fight with countryman in Bukit Mertajam

Police found the bloodied body of the 30-year-old victim sprawled on the ground floor of the flats building. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 5 — A Myanmar factory worker died after falling from the fifth floor of a flat unit at Block U, Taman Pelangi here, in a fight believed during a drinking bout, with a countryman yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Supt Mohd Mustafa Bidin said police, who arrived at the scene, found the bloodied body of the 30-year-old victim sprawled on the ground floor of the flats building.

The victim sustained serious head injuries, believed from the fall, and there were also stab wounds on the body, he said, adding that the police noticed a man, also a Myanmar national, beside the victim when they arrived and seized a knife, believed to be used during the fight, from him.

“The man, aged 25, was believed to have gone down to check on his friend (victim) who had fallen from their flat house during the fight,” he said.

Mohd Mustafa said the man, also a factory worker, had slash wounds on the neck and was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment before being detained by the police for investigation.

He said the body was also sent to the same hospital for post mortem. — Bernama