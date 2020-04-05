Bankrupt, blacklisted individuals eligible for BPN can apply from tomorrow

Bankrupt or blacklisted individuals, who are eligible for Bantuan Prihatin Nasional can apply for the aid online through the official portal of the IRB starting tomorrow. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, April 5 — Bankrupt or blacklisted individuals, who are eligible for Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN), can apply for the aid online through the official portal of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) starting tomorrow, April 6.

The IRB said the application can be made online via www.hasil.gov.my or the quick link https://bpn.hasil.gov.my/.

“The applications will be processed according to the eligibility requirements.

“For approved applications, the BPN payments will be made in cash at Bank Simpanan Nasional,” it said in a statement today.

The IRB said the government hoped the aid would really help those who needed it and the money is spent wisely.

For any enquiries and feedback, contact Hasil Care Line (HCL) at 03-8911 1000 or the IRB official social media: Facebook—https://www.facebook.com/LHDNM or Twitter—https://twitter.com/LHDNMofficial. — Bernama