Report: Northern Malaysia-Thai border to reopen — but only to allow latex imports for rubber glove production

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Despite the ongoing movement control order (MCO), Malaysian authorities have instructed that the Padang Besar-Songkhla border be reopened to facilitate the import of latex for the manufacturing of rubber gloves, reports the Bangkok Post.

Quoting the Rubber Authority of Thailand’s (RAOT) acting governor Kajohnjak Nuanphromsakul, the report states that the border at the Sadao checkpoint will be reopened on Monday in reaction to the rising demand for rubber gloves amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kajohnjak was quoted as saying how RAOT has already contacted its Malaysian counterparts, both manufacturers and the relevant authorities, informing them of the incoming exports of latex.

The Thai official was also quoted as explaining how Malaysian authorities had requested for them to assign 19 personnel to supervise the cargo shipment, stressing that all involved must adhere to the public health guidelines and regulations.

Kajohnjak said RAOT was also in the midst of discussions with players in the rubber and logistics industry to source alternative methods to export rubber to Malaysia while scouting for new markets to help cushion the impact of the pandemic on rubber planters and its operators.

Malaysia is among the world leaders in the production of rubber gloves, and also uses Thai latex in its manufacturing.

The sector has seen a recent strain in supply after a spike in demand following the Covid-19 outbreak, paired with diminishing resources after imports were halted in compliance with the MCO.