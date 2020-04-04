Johor local authorities to get new council members

JOHOR BARU, April 4 — All local authorities (PBT) in Johor will be receiving new council members from this month to ensure the councils function according to the existing legal provisions.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil said the vacancies arose as some council members from PKR, DAP and Amanah had completed their term on March 31.

The Local Government branch of the Johor State Secretary Office is now in the process on the first phase of appointment.

“The first phase involving 66 council member candidates from Umno and it is expected to be completed after going through some resolutions and decisions,” he said in a statement here today.

Ayub said the appointment process for the second phase would also be starting in April until the middle of this year.

“All proposed candidates have to go through several stipulated screening processes. Apart from that, we would be conducting several approaches in implementing the selection and appointment of council members in line with the federal government’s guidelines so that new council members could help improve the service of local authorities to a higher level,” he said.

Ayub said on the overall, PBT in Johor have 384 council members serving at two City Councils, seven Municipal Councils and seven District Councils. According to him, Section 10(3) of the Local Government Act 1976 provides that each council member is appointed to a term not exceeding three years. — Bernama