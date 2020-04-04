Freight train derails in Tanjung Malim, no casualty reported

A freight train derailed at Tanjung Malim station this morning. ― Picture via Twitter/benamadotcom

TANJUNG MALIM, April 4 ― A freight train with 43 fully-loaded cars has derailed at Tanjung Malim station this morning, however, no casualty is reported.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) chief executive officer Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal said the incident occurred at 6.55am when the train was travelling from Port Klang to Ipoh.

“The train was carrying, among others, textiles and engineering equipment. The derailment has obstructed one of the rail tracks.

“Works to move derailed cars to a safer location are now in progress,” he said in a statement.

Kamarulzaman said the incident also did not affect passenger train services.

The investigation is underway to determine the cause of the derailment, he added. ― Bernama