Cuepacs wants govt to defer public sector housing loan repayment

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has called on the government to defer the loan repayment of borrowers under the Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA).

Its president, Adnan Mat, in a statement today, said it would be apt to allow the LPPSA borrowers to defer their loan repayment in line with the six-month moratorium by banking institutions following the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic.

“It should be noted that not all civil servants in the country have spouses who are also working. Some of the spouses are housewife, petty trader or working in the private sector.

“The average take home pay of civil servants is about 20 per cent, if they have housing loan or if deducted for housing loan and other loans,” he said.

He said by allowing deferment of repayment for LPPSA borrowers, it would provide them with extra income for use in emergency cases.

He hoped Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and LPPSA would give special consideration to the request, which had been forwarded prior to the announcement on the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package last March 27. — Bernama