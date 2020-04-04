Covid-19: List of fake news on social media - April 4/ 1500 hrs

KUALA LUMPUR — Following is the Communications and Multimedia Ministry Quick Response Team's rebuttal of fake news on the Covid-19 situation as detected by various authorities as at 3 pm today.

The Terengganu State Health Department (JKNT) denies claims that there were 30 Covid-19 positive cases in Durian Burung, Kuala Terengganu stemming from a ‘tahlil’ ceremony, stressing that as of April 3, 2020, no COVID-19 cases were detected in the area.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) for Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya denies claims of issuing a statement that all regular or routine inspections of machinery have been postponed until the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and that all machinery with expired certificates will be given a three-month extension automatically.

Serdang District Police chief denies allegations that a man had been arrested for raising his voice against police personnel at a roadblock in Seri Kembangan. The man was only asked to turn around following his reason to purchase food from his preferred shop despite there being many other shops near his home.

— Bernama