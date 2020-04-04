Coalition appeals to govt to look into welfare of cabbies and taxi companies during MCO

GPST said taxi drivers have seen their earnings drop by as much as 90 per cent following the Covid-19 outbreak and implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in March. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Gabungan Persatuan dan Syarikat Teksi Semenanjung Malaysia (GPST) today appealed to the government to introduce more measures with the wellbeing of taxi drivers and taxi companies in mind.

In a statement, it said taxi drivers have seen their earnings drop by as much as 90 per cent following the Covid-19 outbreak and implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in March.

The coalition, which claims to represent over 100 taxi companies nationally, wants the government to consider several proposals, such as offering a zero or minimum tax rate to taxi companies, giving additional subsidies on top of Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributions and providing benefits granted to the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to all taxi companies regardless of paid-up capital.

“The disheartening truth is that some taxi companies are unable to stay afloat if the situation prolongs for more than two months.

“In March, taxi companies and drivers have seen an over 90 per cent drop in revenue and we are expecting zero or minimal revenue for the next few months, even after April 2020,” said the coalition’s president Datuk SM Shalahuddin Ayubi Kamal Azad in a statement today.

Shalahuddin also said GPST has suggested three possible measures to alleviate the concerns and financial implications to taxi drivers, such as doing away with taxi rental and the deferment of taxi rental and/or discounted taxi rental from drivers to the company, during this trying time.

He stressed that these measures should be in addition to the government’s stated promise that no taxis will be repossessed during the MCO period.

“Each taxi driver is thus urged to meet and discuss with their respective taxi company representatives to determine which options are open to them. As much as possible, our members will do their best to support the livelihood of our taxi drivers, of whom we also rely on to support the public transportation infrastructure of the country.

“GPST would also like to reiterate that as declared, there will be no repossession of taxies during the MCO period.

“We also appeal to taxi operators who are not GPST members to also take up the suggested industrial practices outlined above,” he added.