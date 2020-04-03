Total waste in Penang drops by 21pc during MCO

Yew said the reduction in waste showed that with more people staying at home, they are more careful about protecting the environment. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, April 3 — The total waste tonnage in Penang has dropped during the first two weeks of the movement control order (MCO), the two city councils revealed today.

Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the waste tonnage dropped by 12.99 per cent in the first week of MCO.

“It dropped further, by 21.08 per cent, in the second week,” he said during a joint press conference with state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud.

He said the reduction in waste showed that with more people staying at home, they are more careful about protecting the environment.

Over on the mainland, Rozali too noted a drop in waste tonnage collected during the MCO.

“In the first week of the MCO, the waste tonnage collected reduced by 22.26 per cent and in the second week, we saw a drastic drop by 46.04 per cent,” he said.

On compliance levels of all shops and businesses during the MCO, Jagdeep said both city councils recorded about 98.9 per cent of compliance.

“We hope this will continue to increase to reach 100 per cent and at the same time reduce the number of new Covid-19 cases in Penang,” he said.

He hoped the compliance level will remain high even during the weekends where more people tend to go to the markets,” he said.

Earlier, Jagdeep said the RM300 one-off payment, under the Penang Aid Package, to all city council frontliners have already been paid on April 1.

He added that RM1.945 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) were also distributed to both city councils in stages.

“A total of 6,000 face masks, 530 hand sanitisers and 35 thermometers were supplied to MBSP,” he said.

Meanwhile, MBPP received 9,000 face masks, 500 hand sanitisers and 35 thermometers.

Jagdeep said the state has allocated almost RM7 million under the Penang Aid Package for the hawkers and small traders in the state.

“Both city councils will be processing the RM500 one-off payment for a total 13,967 hawkers and small traders in the state,” he said.

There are 6,957 hawkers and traders on the island under MBPP and 7,010 on the mainland under MBSP.

“Today, a total 4,158 hawkers and traders under MBPP that had registered will receive their RM500 one-off payment in their accounts and the rest will get theirs before April 15,” he said.

MBSP will also be releasing the one-off payment to 791 hawkers and traders on the mainland today while the remaining eligible recipients will receive theirs before April 15.

“It is our commitment that once the applicant submits the required completed documents, payment will be made into their accounts in three days’ time,” he said.

According to Rozali, only 1,872 out of 7,010 hawkers and traders had applied for the one-off payment for now.

“A total 791 applications were approved and the payment will be made today while 659 are still in process as they do not have account numbers and were using their spouse, parents or children’s account numbers so we will need them to provide documentation as proof such as marriage certificates and birth certificates,” he said.

He said a total of 422 applications were rejected as they either do not have valid licenses or their licenses had expired.