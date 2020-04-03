Covid-19 test result came back negative? You could still catch virus, warns MOH

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at the Section 7 Mosque in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Individuals whose test results for Covid-19 came back negative remain at risk of being infected with the virus, said the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s family medicine specialist Dr Zienna Zufida Zainol Rashid.

She said that might happen if the individuals are exposed to Covid-19 risk such as having close contact with Covid-19 patient.

“In this situation, the person may get infected. It also means that if you are tested negative once does not mean you will remain negative in the future,” she said during MOH’s Facebook live-stream on Kenali Covid-19 (Get to know Covid-19) today.

The live-stream, also participated by MOH’s medical specialist Dr Aizuniza Abdullah, was aimed at answering questions on Covid-19 posted by netizens.

Elaborating further, Dr Zienna Zufida said therefore, it was important for individuals to adopt preventive measures such as hand washings, social distancing and staying at home to contain the spread of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, on an allegation claiming vitamin C could prevent Covid-19, Dr Zienna Zufida said so far, no studies have proven it.

“Generally, vitamin C can be taken as a supplement but not to prevent Covid-19. No studies have suggested it,” she said. — Bernama



