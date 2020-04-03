Lokman’s appeal setting aside leave to initiate committal proceedings rescheduled to May 13

The Attorney-General's Chambers received a letter dated April 2 from the court notifying that the hearing date was rescheduled to May 13. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 3 ― The Court of Appeal fixed May 13 to hear former Umno supreme council member, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam’s appeal to set aside leave obtained by the attorney-general (A-G) to initiate committal proceedings against him for allegedly intimidating a witness in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial.

The Attorney-General's Chambers received a letter dated April 2 from the court notifying that the hearing date was rescheduled to May 13.

The appellate court had earlier set March 31 for hearing of Lokman’s appeal.

On January 14, this year, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur dismissed Lokman’s application to set aside leave obtained by former attorney-general Tommy Thomas to initiate committal proceedings against him for allegedly intimidating a witness in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1MDB case.

On October 22 last year, the High Court granted leave for the A-G to initiate committal proceedings against Lokman for contempt of court acts perpetrated in two occasions on Sept 25, last year.

In the application, the A-G sought an order for Lokman to be committed to prison or be fined for his actions.

Last month, the Court of Appeal granted Lokman a stay of the committal proceedings hearing, pending disposal of his appeal in the court. ― Bernama