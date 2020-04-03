Covid-19: Malaysian adds to 65 new cases in Singapore, tally rises to 1,114

A healthcare professional waits at a pop-up clinic testing for the coronavirus disease at Bondi Beach in Sydney April 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 3 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today confirmed 65 new positive cases of Covid-19 infection with another Malaysian involved.

The 40-year old female Malaysian who is a Singapore Work Pass holder is one of three additional cases linked to the cluster of Mustafa Centre, a shopping complex at Syed Alwi Road.

“The cluster has a total of 14 cases now,” said the ministry in a statement here.

According to MOH, of the 65 new positive cases, nine were imported and 56 involved local cases, thus bringing the tally for the republic to 1,114.

MOH said the nine imported cases had a travel history to Europe, North America, Middle East, and Asean countries, while 16 local cases are currently unlinked, and contact tracing is ongoing.

With more local cases and new clusters emerged, Singapore today decided to impose significantly stricter measures for a month starting next week, including the closure of most workplaces.

As for today, Singapore has identified three more new clusters at Ce La V, a bar at Bay Front Avenue; Singapore Cricket Club at Connaught Drive; and a construction site at Project Glory of Market Street.

Updating on condition of confirmed cases, MOH said 16 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, adding the number of fully recovered to 282.

Of the 473 confirmed cases who are still in hospitals, most are stable or improving while 25 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, it said.

Meanwhile, 354 cases who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

The republic has earlier today reported another death thus adding the fatality figures to five.

As of 12pm, MOH has identified 15,442 close contacts who have been quarantined. — Bernama