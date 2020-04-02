Malaysian man dies of health complications at Delhi hospital

A woman walks along a near-empty street during a lockdown amid a coronavirus disease outbreak in New Delhi March 25, 2020. ― Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, April 2 ― A Malaysian man died at a Delhi hospital yesterday due to health complications.

The 61-year-old man, suffering from diabetes and heart ailments, was treated at Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, according to a person familiar with the case.

There are many Malaysians stranded in the city and the nationwide lockdown in force since March 25 to control the spread of the coronavirus has made the situation especially difficult for foreigners.

However, the deceased was found to be Covid-19 negative after a post-mortem conducted at the hospital.

Meanwhile, stranded Malaysian nationals continue to be evacuated from India on special flights.

On Thursday, 181 Malaysians were brought home from the southern city of Tiruchirappalli. ― Bernama