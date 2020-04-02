Covid-19: 14-day mandatory quarantine for returning Malaysians, foreign visitors starts tomorrow

A man wearing a face mask is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 18, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reiterated today that the compulsory 14-day quarantine order for all Malaysians and visitors returning from overseas starts tomorrow.

He said beginning April 3, all returning Malaysians or foreign visitors who enter the country will be subjected to the quarantine procedure at all entry points.

“They will be quarantined irrespective if they travelled by air, sea or land.

“It is not only at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), but at all entry points such as in Johor Baru in Johor (to the south), the northern states or every state including Sabah and Sarawak,” said Ismail Sabri.

He said this during the daily non-health press conference broadcasted “live” on television this afternoon.

