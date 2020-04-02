Bukit Aman to tighten screws on MCO

A police personnel issues a stern warning to occupants of an e-hailing ride which failed to adhere with the ‘one person per car’ policy during a roadblock in Petaling Jaya April 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will continue its efforts to tighten the movement control order (MCO) to get full compliance throughout the country.

Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said this is because there were still people who refused to comply with the MCO.

He said when questioned, the excuses they gave include going out to buy bread, water and cigarettes at 11pm, even though they were aware that shops close at 8pm and the public are not allowed outside their homes after 10pm.

“People must comply with the MCO to help curb the spread of Covid-19,” he told reporters at the PJS2 toll plaza here at midnight.

Acryl Sani said the police are serious about the MCO and want everyone to comply by it.

“We are now fighting something which cannot be seen (the Covid-19) outbreak, and we cannot relax our efforts to bring down the number of cases to zero,” he said.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya District Police Chief, ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said police have identified several locations in the district which were ‘red zones’ where there were still people who refused to comply with the MCO.

He said these include Taman Medan, Taman Dato Harun, Ara Damansara and Damansara Damai,

“Before 10pm, police will advice and issue warnings for the public not to leave their homes. After that, if there are still people who refuse to comply, we will arrest them,” he said. — Bernama