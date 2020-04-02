105 investigation papers opened on those who flouted MCO, says KL top cop

A police personnel inspects a passenger's travel documents during a roadblock in Petaling Jaya April 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, April 2 — Kuala Lumpur police have opened a total of 105 investigation papers relating to the flouting of the movement control order (MCO) during the first phase of the MCO from March 18 until yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said 194 people comprising 127 locals and 67 foreigners, aged 16 to 86 years, were arrested for violating the MCO.

"A total of 64 people have been charged in court," he said in a statement yesterday.

He said 4,368 personnel comprising police, army, Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) were tasked with ensuring the implementation of the second phase of the MCO from today until April 14 and the Enhanced Movement Control (PKPD) were fully complied with.

“Police will conduct 56 roadblocks and other enforcements and inspections around Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

"Stringent action will be taken against individuals in violation of the provisions of the law under Act 342 of Regulation 11 of the Infectious Disease Control Regulations (Measures in the Local Area of Infections) 2020, Section 186 and 188 of the Penal Code," he said.

Meanwhile, Mazlan said 184 criminal cases were recorded around Kuala Lumpur during the first phase of the MCO, which is less than the 432 targeted cases.

He said violent crime recorded a decrease of 62.8 per cent and property crime showed a decrease of 55.5 per cent.

"The reduction in crime rates as the police have increased the number of roadblocks, car patrols, police station elements and created a monitoring team that is instrumental in enforcing the MCO's implementation while preventing crime," he said.

Mazlan said the police were also working hard to ensure the MCO’s enforcement efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama