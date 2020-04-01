MOH launches programme to reduce risk of Covid-19 transmission at districts

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at the Section 7 Mosque in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 1 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today launched a programme to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission at districts in an effort to curb the spread of the disease at the community level.

Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the core focus of the programme was to empower community and share the responsibility of Covid-19 preventive and control measures to ensure all districts are free of Covid-19 infection and achieve zero cases.

“For that purpose, districts are divided into four categories: Green — zero Covid-19 cases in 14 days; Yellow — between one and 20 cases; Orange — between 21 and 40 cases and Red for areas with more than 41 cases.

“The objective of the programme is to ensure that districts classified as Green zones maintain their status and to turn the Yellow districts to Green districts in 14 days,” he said when launching the programme here today.

Dr Noor Azmi said through the programme, each family member is required to monitor the health of each other, ensure the movement control order is complied with and maintain self-hygiene and cleanliness.

“At the community level, everyone should play an active role in ensuring that their respective districts maintain the Green status including by channelling any activity involving mass participation to community leaders or police,” he said.

Dr Noor Azmi said district action councils would spearhead the programme adding that the MOH would monitor the number of cases in each district for 14 days and share any information on it through MyHealth social site. — Bernama