Covid-19: Singapore charity donates RM1m to Johor royal foundation

Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah thanked NTFCF chairman Robert Ng Chee Siong, for the generous donation. — Picture courtesy of the Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, April 1 — The Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation (NTFCF) of Singapore has donated RM1 million in aid of the Raja Zarith Sofiah of Johor Foundation (RZSJF) to help Malaysia combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah, thanked NTFCF chairman Robert Ng Chee Siong, for the generous donation.

“My family and I would like to thank Robert Ng for his generosity,” she told the Royal Press Office here today.

Raja Zarith Sofiah said the donation was much appreciated, especially at this time when the country is undergoing massive upheavals because of the pandemic.

Her Majesty said the bulk of the donation would go towards acquiring all necessary protection gear for healthcare frontliners and medical machines for hospitals around the country.

“I am getting advice and information from Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Johor Health director Dr Aman Rabu and RZSJF CEO Hishamuddin Abdul Rahim on the optimum utilisation of the fund for the benefit of those who need assistance most,” she said.

The NTFCF was set up in memory of the late business and property magnate Ng Teng Fong, whose eldest son Robert is a leading business man in Singapore.

“The Ng Teng Fong Charity Foundation is pleased to present this donation to help Malaysia fight the Covid-19 outbreak. We also pray for the health and safety of Malaysians,” Ng said. — Bernama