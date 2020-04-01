Covid-19: List of fake news today, ministry reports

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The following are the replies made by the relevant agencies to the Quick Response Team of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) on fake news that went viral on social media as at 7 pm today.

1. State Assemblyman for Permatang in Selangor, Rozana Zainal Abidin has denied text and voice mails claiming there was a Covid-19 positive case in Taman Nilam, Sungai Terap.

2. The Kemaman Municipal Council in Terengganu denied that Pasar Chukai would be closed from today and that neither the council nor the Kemaman district police had issued such a directive. — Bernama