Covid-19: Disinfection exercise to begin mid April, says Kota Kinabalu City Hall

Personnel from the fire department carry out disinfection operations at Mydin Mall in Meru March 30, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA KINABALU, April 1 —A large-scale disinfection exercise to address the spread of Covid-19 in areas under the jurisdiction of the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) is scheduled to be conducted in the middle of this month, said the director of its Landscape Department, Robert Lipon.

However, he said, disinfection in focused areas had been conducted since last March 18 at more than 50 locations, including the Kota Kinabalu Main and Fish Market, as well as the markets in Tanjung Aru, Sembulan, Manggatal and Inanam, DBKK buildings and areas with Covid-19 positive cases.

“We plan to carry out a massive disinfection exercise, especially covering the major roads, with the assistance of agencies like the Fire and Rescue Department.

“At the moment, we are short of chemical supply. So, we welcome any quarters, among the public or the private sector, to provide the chemical and also personal protection equipment (PPE),” he told Bernama.