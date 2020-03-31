Pasir Gudang Umno tells foundation chairman to resign, clarifies role in aid delivery

Pasir Gudang Umno representative Noor Azleen Ambrose said the division’s intention was to push the aid out as over 8,000 in the constituency have applied. — Picture from Facebook

JOHOR BARU, March 31 — Pasir Gudang Umno denied it was seeking political mileage through the distribution of parliamentary aid in the constituency for the Covid-19 crisis.

Pasir Gudang Umno representative Noor Azleen Ambrose said the division’s intention was to push the aid out as over 8,000 in the constituency have applied.

However, he claimed they could not receive the aid as his party must deal with the politics first.

Noor Azleen explained that the Pasir Gudang Foundation and other parliamentary foundations were established by each local authority in Johor during the Barisan Nasional (BN) era since 2013.

“For us, DAP’s Johor Jaya assemblyman (Liow Cai Tung), who is the current Pasir Gudang Foundation chairman, should resign as the leadership of the foundation should represent the interests of the government of the day.

“Since Liow and the DAP are no longer part of the state government, she should voluntarily resign,” he told Malay Mail tonight.

Noor Azleen, who is also the Pasir Gudang Umno Youth chief, also clarified his division’s role in the foundation’s aid distribution for the needy.

He said as Umno was now part of the state government, the party must perform its social duty especially to help those needy in light of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Umno can always represent any government body or agency including the Pasir Gudang Foundation to distribute aid, as the as the foundation is owned by the state and we are part of the government,” said Noor Azleen.

Earlier, Liow expressed her disappointment that the Pasir Gudang Foundation’s aid for the needy was politicised.