Johor group asks why Umno was distributing aid when NGOs told to stop

Pasir Gudang Foundation chairman Liow Cai Tung said she was upset and was against a political party such as Umno being involved in the distribution of her foundation’s donation. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Jaya assemblyman’s office

JOHOR BARU, March 31 — A Johor parliamentary foundation chief questioned why an Umno division was allowed to take over the distribution of food and aid to the needy when the government restricted non-governmental organisations from doing so as a precaution against Covid-19.

Pasir Gudang Foundation chairman Liow Cai Tung said she was upset and was against a political party such as Umno being involved in the distribution of her foundation’s donation.

“I have been told that the Pasir Gudang Foundation’s donation, which I have approved, will be presented by the Pasir Gudang Umno division.

“It is sad to see this happening because Umno has taken advantage of the people’s welfare in playing a political role and this has affected the work of the Pasir Gudang Foundation’s staff,” said Liow in a statement today.

Liow, who is also DAP’s Johor Jaya assemblyman, urged the Pasir Gudang Umno to cease from politicising such issues at a very challenging time for all the people of Johor who are at war with the Covid-19 outbreak.

“This is not a good time for politics. The welfare of the people must always be given priority,” said former Johor executive committee chairman under the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

Earlier, Liow said the approved donations were the result of the Pasir Gudang Foundation’s effort to look into the welfare of the constituency’s community.

“As a result of the discussion, the foundation’s board of trustees unanimously approved 2,000 sets of basic necessities to be delivered to the less fortunate in Pasir Gudang where 1,000 sets are meant for the first phase and the remainder for the second phase.

“Subsequently, the Pasir Gudang Foundation presented this news in their Facebook page by way of application to make the registration process more transparent,” explained Liow.

Separately, Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) secretary Mohd Faizul Mohd Salleh advised the Pasir Gudang Umno division to stop their unprovoked attacks on two of the PH leaders who are also their respective parliamentary foundation chairmen.

The recent issue involves Liow and also Amanah’s Kota Iskandar assemblyman Dzulkefly Ahmad, who is also the Iskandar Puteri Foundation’s chairman.

Both, who were appointed during the PH’s state administration, have been asked by the Pasir Gudang Umno to resign as their foundation’s chairman’s post in a posting on the division’s Facebook yesterday.

Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) secretary Mohd Faizul Mohd Salleh advised the Pasir Gudang Umno division to stop their unprovoked attacks. — Picture courtesy of Amni Jagat

Mohd Faizul said such “attacks” should be stopped, as the focus is on helping the people rather than just taking the easy way of and pointing fingers at others because of your own weaknesses.

“If it is the case of money being disputed by the (Pasir Gudang) Umno division, then it is an embarrassment as the NGOs and other individual bodies are able to mobilise aid to all in the state.

“The fact is that Umno has to learn to be mature in managing their capabilities,” said Mohd Faizul when contacted by Malay Mail on the issue.