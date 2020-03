Sultan Abdullah with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at Istana Negara July 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented that the government need not pay Royal Emoluments to His Majesty and the Queen for a period of six months from March.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement, said the royal couple want to help alleviate the government’s burden during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

