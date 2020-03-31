Covid-19: Felda defers deduction on settlers’ income until June

Felda is deferring deduction of its settlers’ income for repayment of crop and socio-economic loans for the month of April to June to help them cope with the situation brought about by the Covid-19 crisis. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) is deferring deduction of its settlers’ income for repayment of crop and socio-economic loans for the month of April to June to help them cope with the situation brought about by the Covid-19 crisis.

Its general manager, Datuk Dr Othman Omar, said it would involve their harvest for the month of March to May, but would not involve deduction for Kedai D’Mart and the agency’s development and security department (JKKR).

“All setters automatically get it. There is no need for them to apply to the Felda management. The deferred deduction will be rescheduled after the postponement period is over. This initiative will benefit more than 92,000 settlers,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, Felda has taken proactive steps by setting up the community food centre to assist settlers having financial problems during these trying times.

The centre was set up following an initiative by the Settlers Consultancy Committee (JKPP) and the Settlers and Community Development Department, he added.

Any inquiry on the deferment of the deduction or other matters can be e-mailed to [email protected] or Felda Facebook.

Othman said Felda is also offering the use of its hostels and other facilities as quarantine centres to help the government, especially the Ministry of Health (MOH), with its preparation in anticipating the increase in Covid-19 patients next month.

Besides the three hostels in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Kuantan in Pahang, Felda also has three training centres (in Kuala Lumpur, Kerteh in Terengganu and Chini in Pahang) and four Felda Residence, at Tanjung Leman in Johor, Sugai Tekam in Pahang, Trolak in Perak and an Felda Sahabat in Sabah.

All these facilities are suitable for use as quarantine centres and can accommodate more than 1,500 people, he said, adding that Felda Sahabat has been activated as a quarantine centre that accommodates 52 patients. — Bernama