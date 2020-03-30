Embassy, Saudia Airlines to discuss efforts to bring back Malaysians

The Malaysian Embassy in Riyadh said the airline was trying to determine the number of Malaysians there to arrange for a flight which would bring them home. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Malaysian Embassy in Riyadh and Saudia Airlines are working to bring back Malaysians currently stranded in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Embassy in Riyadh said the airline was trying to determine the number of Malaysians there to arrange for a flight which would bring them home.

It said Malaysians who want to return home are asked to provide their names, passport numbers, telephone numbers as well as the airports they want to leave from (Riyadh or Dammam) through the link https://forms.gle/Jt4U4rKAmyP83HsMA.

“This is part of the effort by the Embassy and Saudia Airlines to enable Malaysians to return home,” the statement said.

However, Saudia Airlines has not yet decided on the travel date, the cost of flight tickets and the process of purchasing the tickets.

The notice of flight schedule will be announced soon. — Bernama