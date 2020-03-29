Missing hiker found dead on Bukit Cheruk To’kun

Police said a man who was reported missing while hiking up Bukit Cheruk To’kun on March 21 was found dead on the hill today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 29 — A man who was reported missing while hiking up Bukit Cheruk To’kun on March 21 was found dead on the hill today.

The body of Teng Ching Hiang, 58, in a decomposed state, was found at about 9.30am during the search-and-rescue operation by the police and Fire & Rescue Department, Seberang Perai Tengah District Police acting chief Supt Mohd Mustafa Bidin said today.

He said the police found no criminal element in Teng’s death.

“The police received a report from the victim’s friend after he failed to contact him since March 22,” he said. — Bernama