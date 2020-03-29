79 stranded Malaysians in Songkhla allowed to return home

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

SONGKHLA, March 29 — A total of 79 Malaysians who were stranded in southern Thailand have been allowed to return home today, said Consul General of Malaysia in Songkhla Muhammad Ridzuan Abu Yazid.

He said Songkhla Provincial Governor Jaruwat Kliangklao had given permission for a group of Malaysians who were traveling and visiting relatives in southern Thailand to leave the country.

“They are allowed to leave via the Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam border from 3 pm (local time) today until 9.30 pm tomorrow,” he told Bernama.

The Thai government, beginning March 23, has closed all nine border gates with Malaysia until further notice, in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Similar closure has also been implemented at all Thai borders with other neighbouring countries such as Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

During this temporary closure, all Thai and foreign nationals are not allowed to leave or enter Thailand, through land and sea.

Muhammad Ridzuan said there were still a few Malaysians stranded in Narathiwat and Yala.

“We are still waiting for the permission from the governors in both regions,” he said.

Muhammad Ridzuan also expressed his gratitude to the local authorities for helping out stranded Malaysians. — Bernama